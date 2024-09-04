MP: Two Police Officers Arrested For Extorting Hotel Guests In Indore

Two police personnel of Madhya Pradesh Police were arrested for illegally extorting money from hotel customers in Indore district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station in the district on Tuesday. According to the police, both police personnel have been identified as Jitendra Kushwaha (30) and Abhay Manodi (19), posted as a constable in Special Armed Force (SAF) of MP Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) Abhinay Vishwkarama told ANI, “An incident occurred at a hotel under Khajrana police station limits where two police personnel took money from some people on the pretext of checking. On receiving the information about the matter, a case was registered against them and they were arrested.”

These police personnel were posted to the Special Armed Force of MP Police and the case was registered against them under relevant sections. The investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings in the probe, he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

