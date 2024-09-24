MUDA Scam: Karnataka High Court Dismisses Siddaramaiah’s Petition in Land Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for an investigation into alleged illegalities concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting prime land to his wife. The decision marks a crucial moment in the ongoing legal tussle over the alleged misuse of power.

Court’s Ruling: No ‘Non-Application of Mind’ by Governor

The High Court’s single-judge bench, presided over by Justice Nagaprasanna, ruled in favor of the prosecution, concluding that the Governor’s order to sanction an investigation did not suffer from “non-application of mind.” The ruling rejected Siddaramaiah’s contention that the Governor had acted improperly by approving the investigation without adequate reasoning.

Siddaramaiah had contested the legality of the Governor’s sanction, arguing that it violated Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which safeguards public officials from investigation without prior approval, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. However, the court found no procedural flaws in the Governor’s decision, allowing the investigation to proceed.

Governor’s Sanction and Allegations Against Siddaramaiah

The controversy began when Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, acting on applications filed by Bengaluru-based social activists Pradeep Kumar SP and TJ Abraham, along with Mysuru activist Snehamayi Krishna, granted sanction on August 17 for an investigation into the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites in prime Mysuru city locations to Siddaramaiah’s wife.

The accusations suggest that MUDA illegally allocated these high-value plots, which were meant for marginalized communities, to the Chief Minister’s family. While Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing, the Governor’s sanction opened the door for an official probe into the matter.

Temporary Relief for CM, But Not Anymore

Siddaramaiah had initially received a temporary reprieve on August 19 when the Karnataka High Court issued an interim order that stayed further proceedings in the case. The court had instructed a special court in Bengaluru to defer taking any immediate action based on the Governor’s sanction, granting the Chief Minister a brief respite.

However, the reprieve was short-lived. On August 31, the Governor’s office reiterated to the High Court that the decision to sanction prosecution was made after due deliberation and “application of mind,” reinforcing the legitimacy of the sanction.

BJP Welcomes Verdict, Demands CM’s Resignation

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly welcomed the High Court’s decision, demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Chief Minister in light of the allegations and the court’s ruling. In a strong statement posted on social media platform X, the BJP accused the Congress government of corruption and stated that the High Court’s decision was a victory for justice.

“Satyameva Jayate!! It is welcome that the High Court has given permission for the prosecution against the CM Siddaramaiah who had illegally grabbed the Dalits’ land and made the sites that should have belonged to the poor in his name. Congress leaders resorted to low-level politics to cover up their universe of corruption. But the court upheld the Governor’s move and reiterated that corruption has no place in India,” the BJP’s statement read.

The party also called for Siddaramaiah to resign from his position immediately, arguing that if he had any respect for the law and the court’s decision, he would step down from his post.

Congress in Damage Control

The Karnataka Congress, while yet to issue an official response to the court ruling, is likely to face a tough challenge in dealing with the fallout from the case. The court’s decision comes at a politically sensitive time for Siddaramaiah, who has been battling multiple allegations from opposition parties.

What’s Next?

With the Karnataka High Court clearing the way for an official investigation, Siddaramaiah’s legal troubles may deepen as the investigation proceeds. The ruling is expected to add pressure on the Chief Minister to address the allegations and could have significant political implications in the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, is likely to use the issue as a focal point in its campaign to challenge the ruling Congress government. The coming weeks will determine how Siddaramaiah and his party navigate the political and legal challenges ahead.