Mumbai BMW crash: Second accused Arrested While Mihir Shah Still At Large

The hit-and-run tragedy that happened in the Worli locality of Mumbai has gotten to some production as the police have been able to proceed with their investigations. A woman reportedly died on the Sunday morning after a speeding BMW knocked her down and police immediately acted.



The victim, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, lost her life when her two-wheeler was hit by the BMW, reportedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of a leader associated with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena party. While Shah remains at large, the police have apprehended the second person who was present in the car during the accident.



According to Worli Police officials, six specialized teams have been deployed to track down Mihir Shah, intensifying efforts to locate him and bring him to justice. The BMW involved in the incident has been recovered and confiscated from the Bandra area of Mumbai, aiding investigators in piecing together the events leading up to the fatal collision.



Initial investigations suggest that Mihir Shah was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Police sources revealed that Shah and the person arrested were returning from a late-night drive along Marine Drive prior to the collision in Worli.



Authorities are now focusing on determining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Medical tests and the collection of blood samples are planned as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain any intoxication.



The victim’s husband has recorded his statement with the police, culminating into the registration of a case under several sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. These are 105 (Abetment of an offence), 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(b) (Driving or riding a vehicle on a public way without disregard), 238 (The driver’s responsibilities in the event of an accident and an injury), 324(4) (Punishment for culpable killing which is not murder), 184 (Dangerous driving), 134(a) (a



Expressing concern over the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the law would be applied impartially and swiftly in this case. However, Shiv Sena leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray did not speak about the political background regarding Mihir Shah and stressed on the need to give justice without any kind of political vendetta.

Must Read: Jon Landau, Famous Titanic Producer Passes Away

Show Full Article