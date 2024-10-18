Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Mumbai Police Files Case In Connection With Threat Message Demanding Crores From Salman Khan

The Worli Police have filed a case in connection to the threat message received by the Mumbai traffic police on Friday demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan as extortion.

The Mumbai Police had said that a threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan “to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi.”

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to put the actor’s life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

The sender claimed, “Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

The incident comes in the backdrop of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar who shot at NCP leader Baba Siddique.The Mumbai Police had initially issued a Look Out Circular against only Shubham Lonkar, and now it has issued it against these two as well, police suspect that they might flee to Nepal.
According to the police, the information about the accused has been given at every border and airport and the search for the accused is ongoing.
So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused, while three remain at large, with police actively searching for them.
The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar.
He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

mumbai police Threat Message
