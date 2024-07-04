NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Makes 7th Arrest In Dhanbad, Jharkhand

In the latest develpoment on NEET paper laek case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday has detained Aman Singh, who is suspected to be the key conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrest was made in Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Informing that this is the seventh arrest made by the CBI in the paper leak case. Earlier in Sunday, the CBI had nabbed the owner of the private school in Godhra district of Gujarat.

The proprietor of Jay Jalaram School, which is located in the Panchmahal district close to Godhra, Dixit Patel, was taken into custody on suspicion of collecting ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh from applicants with the promise of improving their test scores.Dixit Patel allegedly advised the applicants not to attempt a question if they were unsure of the answer, according to the Gujarat Police.

After the exam was over, the suspects allegedly had plans to fill out answer papers for 27 students, charging them ₹10 lakh apiece.Jamaluddin Ansari, a marketing expert employed by a Hindi media company, was taken into custody by the CBI on June 29 in Hazaribagh.

The agency authorities had earlier detained vice principal Imtiaz Alam and principal Ehsanul Haque of Oasis School the day before. According to the officials, Haque was named the National Testing Agency’s city coordinator for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024).

Due to purported anomalies, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administered the NEET-UG exam on May 5, is coming under fire. Protesters and political groups demanded that the NTA be dissolved, sparking a wave of demonstrations across the nation.Strict action has been promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against those in charge of the purported NEET-UG violations.

“During her speech, the President brought up the paper leak. I anticipate that the entire house will talk about the matter and put aside partisanship. In response to the Rajya Sabha’s Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, the prime minister stated, “Unfortunately, it’s becoming politicized, which is concerning for the country’s future.”

