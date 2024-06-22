NEET-UG 2024: Union Government Orders CBI Probe Into Exam Irregularities

A CBI probe has been ordered by the central government over the allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in connection with the NEET-UG examinations that have caused a nationwide uproar in recent times. The Examination offers admissions into medical colleges for students aspiring to pursue a career in medical sciences.

The Union Ministry of Education, in a statement, said that “certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/impersonation/malpractices have been reported” with regard to the NEET examination and that “for transparency in the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation”



NEET-PG Also Postponed

The Union Health Ministry has made a decision to postpone the NEET-PG entrance exam that was scheduled to take place tomorrow June 23. This step has been taken as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the current scenario surrounding the examinations held by NTA at the central levels.

The Union Ministry will thoroughly scrutinize and assess the stability of the processes related to the NEET-PG entrance examination, which is under the purview of the National Board of Examinations for students aspiring to a career in medical sciences.

The NEET-PG Entrance Examination scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest: Ministry of Health Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain… pic.twitter.com/kxyjN11E93 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

NTA Faces Scrutiny Over Irregularities

The NTA that was responsible for conducting the NEET-UG exams is under fire for the alleged irregularities that surfaced during this exam season. This resulted in several protests in the country and even political parties such as Congress have also been staging protests in different states in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leaks.

The political parties have been quite vocal and have demanded the dismantling of the NTA. In the exams conducted this time, an unprecedented number of students scored near perfect or full marks in the exam, with 67 candidates scoring a perfect 720 out of 720, which according to many experts is quite odd.

The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level committee of experts to recommend reforms in the examination process, enhancements in data security protocols, and improvements in the functioning of the NTA. This 7-member committee, chaired by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, is set to submit its report to the ministry within the next two months.

