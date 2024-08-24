Nepal Bus Crash: Special IAF Aircraft To Bring Back Remains of 24 Indians To Maharashtra

Following unfortunate bus crash, a special Indian Air Force aircraft has been arranged to bring back remains of 24 Indian tourists who died in a bus accident in Nepal, back to Nashik.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, responsible for disaster relief and rehabilitation, discussed the repatriation of the bodies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials on Friday. Shah assured CM Shinde of the central government’s full support in the matter.

As a result, the Chief Minister’s request led to the arrangement of a special IAF flight to bring the bodies of the 24 deceased tourists, all from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, to Nashik. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Nashik on Saturday, where the bodies will be handed over to their families.

Currently, the bodies are at Aabukhaireni Village Council, and identification procedures are ongoing.

Meanwhile the bus, which was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu carrying indian passengers went off the road and fell into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal’s Tanahun District.

Also Read: Indian Bus with 40 Passengers Plunges into Nepal’s Marsyangdi River

Thus, resulting in the deaths of 27 tourists out of 43 passengers, mostly Indian. Chief Minister Shinde had requested Amit Shah to expedite the repatriation process, leading to the appointment of a special officer for coordination by the central government.

Taking to X, CM Eknath Shinde said ‘The news of a tragic accident of a bus, carrying pilgrims from India, including Maharashtra’s Jalgaon in Nepal, is deeply saddening. Unfortunately, some devotees have lost their lives, while others have been seriously injured. The state government, in coordination with the Nepal Embassy and the Uttar Pradesh government, is ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical attention. Efforts are also underway to bring the bodies of the deceased back to Maharashtra. The state government is deeply concerned for the victims and their families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.’

महाराष्ट्राच्या जळगाव जिल्ह्यातील प्रवासी यात्रेकरूंच्या बसला उत्तर प्रदेशातून नेपाळकडे जाताना झालेल्या अपघाताचे वृत्त अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. या दुर्दैवी अपघातात काही भाविकांचा मृत्यू झाला असून काही भाविक गंभीर जखमी असल्याची माहिती मिळाली आहे. नेपाळ दूतावास व उत्तर प्रदेश सरकारच्या… — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 23, 2024

Must Read: Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Plunges Into River Gorge, 14 Confirmed Dead

(With Inputs From ANI)