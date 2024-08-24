Nepal Bus Tragedy: 51 Injured Passengers Being Transported to India

In a major update related to Nepal’s bus tragedy, 51 passengers from Maharashtra are being safely transported from Nepal to India by bus. They are being escorted by police and an Additional District Magistrate, with the destination being Gorakhpur.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner, GS Naveen Kumar said ‘We have made arrangements for food and water for the passengers at the border. Upon arrival at Maharajganj, they will receive sustenance before continuing to Gorakhpur. Maharajganj has arranged for 6 hearse vans, 11 ambulances, and a 42-seater bus’.

Further, Kumar also revealed, that the bodies of the bus driver and conductor who died in the Nepal bus crash have been sent to India as part of the initial batch of deceased individuals being transported.

The driver, Murtaza, and the conductor, Ramjeet, both from Uttar Pradesh, were among the first to be sent to the India-Nepal border from Chitwan.

What Happens, When Passengers Reach India?

Meanwhile as per Nepalese official, the bodies of the passengers will be airlifted to Maharashtra for post-mortem and subsequent repatriation. These bodies will be transported by road through the Sonauli border crossing at Bhairahawa.

Moreover, Food and drinks have been arranged for all passengers at the border. The Maharajganj District Magistrate indicated that everyone should reach Maharajganj by 4 p.m.

As for the remaining 16 injured passengers, currently are receiving treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu and will be brought back once they are stable.

For those unfamiliar, on August 23, a bus carrying Indian passengers veered off the highway and plunged into the Marsyangdi River in the Aanboo Kaireni area of Tanahun district while traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu.

