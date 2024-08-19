New Delhi: 18-Year-Old Dies After AC Unit Falls On His Head From Second Floor Of A Building

An 18-year-old man tragically lost his life, and his friend sustained injuries when an outdoor air conditioner unit fell from the second floor of a building in Central Delhi, officials reported on Sunday.

According to police, the injured individual, Pranshu, 17, is currently receiving medical treatment and is not in a condition to provide a statement.

A video of the incident circulated online, showing Jitesh sitting on a scooter in the Doriwalan area, conversing with Pranshu, when the AC unit suddenly fell on them, causing injuries to both.

#Delhi l 19 year old boy dies after an AC unit falls on him from 3rd floor of a building In Karol Bagh. CCTV footage of the tragic incident surfaces online. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/znWp1yNwOV — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) August 18, 2024

“On Saturday, around 7 pm, we received information at Desh Bandhu Road police station about an outdoor AC unit falling on two individuals from the second floor,” stated a senior police officer.

The injured were quickly transported to a hospital, where doctors declared Jitesh dead on arrival, while Pranshu was admitted for treatment, the officer added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to the officer.

“The forensic team has examined the site, and further investigation is underway,” he concluded.

