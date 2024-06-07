Newly Elected MPs Convene: Modi Touched the Constitution, Chants of 'Modi Modi' Reverberate in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance at a significant meeting of newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) that was held on Friday at the Parliament’s Samvidhan Sadan. He received a warm reception with chants of “Modi Modi” resonating throughout the building. Demonstrating his reverence for the nation’s guiding document, Modi touched the Constitution of India with his forehead upon his arrival.

One of the notable moments of the meeting was the endorsement by JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy, who supported the proposal to name Narendra Modi as the Leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his congratulations and highlighted Modi’s relentless campaigning efforts over the past three months. Naidu noted the Prime Minister’s unwavering energy and dedication, which he credited with making a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh, where the BJP held three public meetings and a major rally.

Despite not securing a majority on its own, the BJP’s dependence on allies such as the TDP and JD(U) was evident. BJP MP Rajnath Singh congratulated the newly elected MPs and endorsed Modi as the most suitable leader for the NDA. BJP national president JP Nadda highlighted the NDA’s achievements, noting the formation of governments in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. He contrasted the present state of India with its condition a decade ago, crediting Modi’s leadership with transforming the nation into an aspiring and developing country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by several key allies, including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Other prominent figures such as NCP Chief Ajit Pawar and LJP Chief Chirag Paswan were also present. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy who was also present in the meeting, reaffirmed his party’s support for Modi and the NDA, emphasizing the need for a stable government. He expressed the collective expectations from Modi’s leadership to address various developmental challenges facing the country.

According to reports, NDA leaders unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader on Wednesday, with Modi committing to work towards a developed India.There were several speculations that suggested that Narendra that Modi was set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in a ceremony on Saturday, but no official date had been confirmed. However recent reports state that Modi is likely to take the oath as Prime Minister on June 9.

The Election Commission of India announced that the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies, the NDA holds a total of 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), with 16 and 12 seats respectively, have pledged their support to the NDA. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc, with the Congress winning 99 seats, has a total of 234 MPs in the new parliament.

