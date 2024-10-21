NIA Team Arrives In Ganderbal After Terror Attack Kills 6 Workers, Doctor

A four-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a senior officer, reached Gagangeer in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, following a deadly terror attack that left six construction workers and a doctor dead.

A four-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a senior officer, reached Gagangeer in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, following a deadly terror attack that left six construction workers and a doctor dead. The forensic analysis of the crime scene marks the beginning of an extensive investigation into the tragic incident.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to transfer the case from the Jammu and Kashmir police to the NIA. The NIA team arrived early in the morning and is investigating all possible angles surrounding the attack. Sources reported that the terrorists responsible for the assault were heavily armed and targeted a camp housing workers of an infrastructure company near Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

“There were at least two attackers who opened fire at multiple locations in the camp, including the mess area. Their goal seemed to be maximum casualties due to the strategic importance of the site,” said officials.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. This marks the first major assault on an infrastructure project in Jammu and Kashmir, as past incidents have generally avoided such targets.

The victims of the attack have been identified as Faheem Nasir, Anil Shukhla, Mohammad Hanif, and Kaleem—all from Bihar, Sashi Abrol from Jammu, Gurmeet Singh from Punjab, and Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, Kashmir. In response, the authorities have launched an extensive search operation in the area, focusing on the strategic Z-morh tunnel, a vital construction site nearby.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack, calling it a “despicable act of cowardice.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

ALSO READ: CJI DY Chandrachud Shares How Difficult Was It To Take Desion On Ayodhya- Babri Masjid Dispute