Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

A disturbing case in Noida has emerged, where a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school staff member. The accused has been arrested, and authorities are investigating the incident further.

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

A shocking case of alleged rape involving a three-year-old student has surfaced from Noida. A housekeeping staff member at a private school was arrested last week on charges of sexually assaulting the minor on school premises.

According to reports, the accused, a resident of Nithari village, allegedly took the girl to a spot beyond the school’s CCTV coverage and committed the assault. The incident took place on October 9, and the accused had only been employed for a few months on a contractual basis.

The horrifying details of the case came to light when the child’s parents noticed changes in her behavior. After she complained of pain in her lower abdomen and remained unusually quiet, her parents took her to a doctor for examination. The doctor, alarmed by injuries in her private parts, suspected sexual abuse due to forced insertion and alerted the parents.

The child later revealed to her parents that a man, who distributed plates at school, had “pricked” her private parts, causing her significant pain. Following this disclosure, the girl’s parents filed an official complaint at Sector 20 police station on October 10.

What Has Police Say?

DCP Noida, Ram Badan Singh, confirmed that the accused was employed in the school’s housekeeping department and has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 65(2) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on October 10, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation. Authorities are also questioning the school administration regarding any potential lapses in their security measures.

School’s Official Response

In response to the allegations, the school released an official statement downplaying the likelihood of such an incident, citing the security protocols in place. “Considering the kind of security and systems that are in place at the school, the incident in question is unlikely. No evidence has been found in the CCTV ARC footage examined by the police so far,” the school stated.

Despite this, the school administration expressed its support for the family and cooperation with the police investigation. Further inquiries are ongoing as authorities work to gather more evidence and assess the safety protocols of the institution.

crime news Latest national news national news Noida sexual assault
