Notice Issued to UP School After Insects Found in Mid-Day Meal Flour

Authorities have issued a notice to Ganeshpur Primary School in Kalan tehsil, Uttar Pradesh, following the discovery of insects in the flour used for mid-day meals during an inspection. The notice was served by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district, Ranvijay Singh after he visited the school on Saturday.

During the inspection, it was observed that the food was being prepared on a fireplace, despite the government providing the school with a gas cylinder and stove. Upon checking the ingredients used for the mid-day meal, insects were found in the flour.

Taking the matter seriously, Ranvijay Singh issued a notice to the teachers of the school, warning of strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

During his inspection of six schools in the area on Saturday, Ranvijay Singh found teachers absent in three schools, and the number of students attending classes was less than the enrollment figures. Additionally, digital attendance was not being implemented by most teachers in these schools.

A committee has been formed to investigate these issues and will submit a report based on which legal action will be taken against the responsible teachers.