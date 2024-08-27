Nursing Trainee Raped In Ratnagiri, Auto Driver Allegedly Spiked Her Drink

In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old nursing trainee was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver while she was returning home from college at Ratnagiri.

In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old nursing trainee was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver while she was returning home from college at Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri.

As per preliminary investigation, the driver offered the victim a glass of water, which was spiked. As a result, the woman lost consciousness.

Later, the perpetrator then allegedly took the unconscious girl to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her.

After the victim regained consciousness, the nurse immediately informed her family members about the incident and subsequently filed a formal complaint with the police.

So Far, the authorities have registered an FIR (First Information Report) and are currently analyzing CCTV footage in an effort to identify and apprehend the accused individual.

Meanwhile, the young woman is currently receiving medical treatment at a state-run hospital.

This heinous crime has sparked outrage among the local residents, who have staged protests demanding swift action against the perpetrator. Local residents blocked a road for several hours last night, calling for prompt action in the case.

