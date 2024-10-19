An official inquiry into the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident at Kavaraipettai railway station has uncovered troubling evidence of sabotage, revealing that critical nuts and bolts were intentionally removed from the track. The incident, which transpired on October 11, caused the train to divert onto a loop line, resulting in a collision with a stationary goods train. This catastrophic event led to the derailment of 12 coaches and injuries to at least 20 passengers.

Investigation Confirms Tampering of Track Components

On Thursday, a detailed investigation was conducted where 15 railway personnel, including the trackman, loco pilot, and station master, provided testimonies before Commissioner for Rail Safety A M Chowdhary. The inquiry decisively ruled out any technical faults and confirmed that the nuts and bolts securing the track had been deliberately unfastened. However, the comprehensive report regarding the findings remains confidential for the time being.

Assistant Commissioner of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Karnan, shared alarming details from the investigation: “The trackman confirmed that six bolts and nuts were removed. It would take at least 30 minutes for an experienced person to do this, or 15 to 20 minutes using a handheld power tool.” This timeline suggests that the sabotage was executed with precision and a clear intention to cause harm.

The trackman, who was on duty from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the incident, reported no suspicious activities during his shift. It is believed that the sabotage occurred shortly before 8:26 p.m., just as an EMU train passed through, which further loosened the already tampered track. The Bagmati Express, arriving 12 minutes later, veered onto the loop line, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Loco Pilot and Station Master Left in Confusion

The loco pilot of the Bagmati Express observed a green signal but could not ascertain why the train switched to the loop line. Kavaraipettai station master Muni Prasad Babu confirmed that he too had signaled green for the express to continue on the main track. Despite their adherence to protocol, the train’s unexpected diversion to the loop line suggests possible external interference.

Similar Sabotage Attempt Foiled in July

This alarming incident is not isolated, as a similar sabotage attempt was thwarted at Ponneri railway station on July 16. During a routine inspection, a trackman discovered that bolts and nuts connecting the main line to the loop line had been unfastened. That attempt was reported immediately, and the issue was swiftly resolved. In the wake of that event, CCTV cameras were installed at Ponneri station, although other stations between Korukkupet and Sulurpet lacked surveillance until after the July incident.

Authorities continue to probe the Kavaraipettai accident thoroughly, but the full extent of the investigation and its findings remain under wraps for now.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted