Om Birla Is Declared Elected As The Speaker Of Lok Sabha

Om Birla, the BJP’s nominee, was chosen to serve as Speaker of the Lok Sabha once more. With the numbers working in the ruling coalition’s favor, the NDA nominee was set to hold onto the Speaker position.

He faced up against K Suresh, the Congress candidate, who announced his candidacy following last night’s breakdown in negotiations between the opposition and the ruling party.

BJP MP Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/YuMqZA39WH — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday moved the motion in Lok Sabha to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Birla as the speaker of the house. For the first time in decades, Lok Sabha speaker election took place on Wednesday because the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition couldn’t agree on a candidate.

