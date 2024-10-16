“Our Achievements Speak For Themselves”, Says Karnataka’s Deputy CM

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Cauvery Stage 5 drinking water project, a crucial initiative aimed at addressing Karnataka’s water crisis. He asserted that his accomplishments are his response to critics, stating, “The Cauvery Stage 5 is not limited to 110 villages around Bengaluru; it serves one-fourth of Karnataka’s population.” He expressed delight that the project, initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is being inaugurated during his second term.

Shivakumar addressed criticisms surrounding the Yettinahole project and issues with the Tungabhadra Dam, declaring, “Criticisms die, and good work lives on. This project is a standing example of our commitment.”

Additionally, he announced the inauguration of a gas turbine power plant in Yelahanka, aimed at providing daily electricity to residents. He emphasized the government’s responsibility for Bengaluru’s water security and pledged to address traffic issues in the near future.

He thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for financing ₹4,500 crores for the Cauvery Stage 5 project, stating, “We look forward to collaborating on future projects.” He also discussed preparations for the Mekedatu project, praying for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s strength to lay its foundation stone.

Shivakumar announced the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan at a cost of ₹5 crores, as requested by Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy, and assured that water will reach the last village along the canal. He acknowledged the hard work of officials and the sacrifices made by farmers in Malavalli, Kanakapura, and Bengaluru South for the pipeline’s construction.

The Cauvery Stage 5 Water Supply Project is one of the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This monumental project includes India’s largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD, supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations.

