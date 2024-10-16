Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Our Achievements Speak For Themselves”, Says Karnataka’s Deputy CM

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Cauvery Stage 5 drinking water project, a crucial initiative aimed at addressing Karnataka's water crisis.

“Our Achievements Speak For Themselves”, Says Karnataka’s Deputy CM

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Cauvery Stage 5 drinking water project, a crucial initiative aimed at addressing Karnataka’s water crisis. He asserted that his accomplishments are his response to critics, stating, “The Cauvery Stage 5 is not limited to 110 villages around Bengaluru; it serves one-fourth of Karnataka’s population.” He expressed delight that the project, initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is being inaugurated during his second term.

Shivakumar addressed criticisms surrounding the Yettinahole project and issues with the Tungabhadra Dam, declaring, “Criticisms die, and good work lives on. This project is a standing example of our commitment.”

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

Additionally, he announced the inauguration of a gas turbine power plant in Yelahanka, aimed at providing daily electricity to residents. He emphasized the government’s responsibility for Bengaluru’s water security and pledged to address traffic issues in the near future.

He thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for financing ₹4,500 crores for the Cauvery Stage 5 project, stating, “We look forward to collaborating on future projects.” He also discussed preparations for the Mekedatu project, praying for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s strength to lay its foundation stone.

Shivakumar announced the construction of Ambedkar Bhavan at a cost of ₹5 crores, as requested by Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy, and assured that water will reach the last village along the canal. He acknowledged the hard work of officials and the sacrifices made by farmers in Malavalli, Kanakapura, and Bengaluru South for the pipeline’s construction.

The Cauvery Stage 5 Water Supply Project is one of the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This monumental project includes India’s largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD, supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations.

MUST READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub

Filed under

Bengaluru water supply DK Shivakumar Karnataka water project Water treatment plant
Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon Unveils 1st Color Kindle Alongside Exciting New Models – Check Out The Price & Features!

Amazon Unveils 1st Color Kindle Alongside Exciting New Models – Check Out The Price &...

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

17-Year Old Minor Detained Over Series Of Airline Bomb Threats

17-Year Old Minor Detained Over Series Of Airline Bomb Threats

Is Indian Justice No Longer Blind To Class, Caste And Creed? Supreme Court Reveals New Justice Symbol

Is Indian Justice No Longer Blind To Class, Caste And Creed? Supreme Court Reveals New...

Entertainment

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox