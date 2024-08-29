Pakistan Minister Announces Continuation Of Afghan Repatriation Efforts

Despite facing international condemnation, Pakistani authorities have announced that they will continue the repatriation of Afghan refugees, as per reports. The statement came during a meeting between Pakistan‘s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UN delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte.

Context of the Repatriation Effort

Pakistan initiated the deportation process last year, attributing it to a rise in suicide bombings allegedly carried out by Afghan nationals. However, Interior Minister Naqvi assured the delegation that no action would be taken against individuals with valid legal documents.

Current Statistics and Claims

According to a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 2.18 million documented Afghan refugees in Pakistan. This includes 1.3 million refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards from the 2006-07 census and an additional 880,000 refugees with Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs) issued after a 2017 registration drive.

MUST READ: Chinese General Demands U.S. Halt “Collusion” with Taiwan in Meeting with National Security Adviser

Human Rights Concerns

Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2024, quoted by Dawn, criticized the mass deportations of undocumented Afghans, including those with refugee claims, for lacking safeguards against police abuses. Elaine Pearson, Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, criticized the Pakistani government for focusing on suppressing dissent rather than protecting the rights of individuals.

Amnesty International’s Response

Amnesty International released a statement in April highlighting the impact of the deportations on Afghan refugees, including those with Pakistani citizenship. James Jennion, then Campaigner for Refugee and Migrants’ Rights at Amnesty International, condemned the deportation of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, describing it as a violation of refugee and international human rights laws. Jennion emphasized that this decision exposes over 800,000 Afghan refugees to potential harassment and struggles.

Implications and Next Steps

The Pakistani government’s decision to continue repatriating Afghan refugees, despite significant international criticism, underscores the ongoing debate over refugee rights and international obligations.

The policy has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations, highlighting the complex and contentious nature of the refugee crisis in the region.