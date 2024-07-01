Pani Puri/ Water Balls Triggers Warning: 22% Collected Samples Failed Safety Test

On of the most lovable snack in India is Pani Puri and it has now triggered alarms for safety standards. In the latest developments, the food safety officials revealed that about 22% of Pani Puri samples collected by the officials in Karnataka failed the safety standards.

Believing the official reports, out of 260 collected samples, it was found that artificial colors and carcinogenic agents are addeed in 41 samples that leads to cancer. However the other 18 samples were found to be unfit for human consumption.

To let the reader know that Karnataka had previously banned ‘gobi manchurian’ due to food coloring agents added in it. The Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that action will betaken if the sellers are found using chemicals in their restraunts.

Earlier, Rao said, “Food safety in the state is our priority, and we will be inspecting more dishes to find out what colouring agents are being used in them. People should be aware of what kind of food item they are consuming and what goes into it. The restaurant owners must also be responsible enough to maintain hygiene. Otherwise, strict action will be taken,” added the health minister.

It was in the month of February, the Tamil Nadu government had banned the sale of cotton candy after it was brought in notice that the harmful colouring agent Rhodamine—B and textile dye was being used.

