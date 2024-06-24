Parliamentary Live: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Others Take Oath As The MP of Parliament

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence on Monday with the newly elected members of the Lower House, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking their oaths. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, appointing him as the protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, followed by President Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27. The session is set to conclude on July 3.

The session is expected to see the Opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, vigorously targeting the NDA government over a range of pressing issues. These include the rising cost of living, food inflation, deaths caused by an unprecedented heatwave, and recent irregularities in the administration of major exams such as NEET UG, NEET PG, and UGC NET. These irregularities have sparked significant unrest among students and raised serious questions about the efficacy of the institutions responsible for these examinations. Find the live updates here:

24 Jun 2024, 11:22

Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/GDJFlyqkth — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 11:20

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament for the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/gk5e0eCHvA — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 11:19

‘Opposing BJP’s efforts to destroy Constitution’, says Sougata Roy

TMC MP Sougata Roy says, “We are opposing BJP’s efforts to destroy the Constitution, to amend it beyond recognition.”

24 Jun 2024, 11:14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/3tjFrbOCJ0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 11:06

PM Modi notes Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25

PM Modi notes Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25, calls it a ‘black spot’ on India’s democracy when Constitution was discarded.

24 Jun 2024, 11:05

First session of 18th Lok Sabha commences

First session of the 18th Lok Sabha commences at the new Parliament building. Swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MPs to take place shortly.

24 Jun 2024, 10:59

‘People want substance, not slogan’, Modi’s dig at Opposition “The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man…” 24 Jun 2024, 10:59

INDIA leaders hold copy of Constitution in front of Gandhi statue INDIA bloc leaders holding copy of Constitution protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, Delhi

24 Jun 2024, 10:55

‘Our responsibility has increased threefold’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold…So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results.”

24 Jun 2024, 10:52

‘June 25 marks 50 years of blot that…’, says PM Modi in media address

PM Narendra Modi says, “Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed…While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India.”

24 Jun 2024, 10:42

PM Modi welcomes all newly-elected MPs at Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day…For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes.”

24 Jun 2024, 10:36

World’s largest election was conducted in grand, glorious manner, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi says, “…The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world’s largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner… This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time…”

24 Jun 2024, 10:34

PM Modi arrives at Parliament | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/c92eGZGcUW — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 10:26

‘Shows the mindset of BJP’, says KC Venugopal on Pro-tem Speaker row

Congress MP KC Venugopal says, “…INDIA Alliance is starting the era of a new Parliament with a great symbol. Mahatma Gandhi is a guiding light for the entire nation. The way in which BJP removed the statue of Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable…Their (BJP) intention to kill democracy is reflecting through this decision – to shift the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to a corner. Then also, we fought the election with this Constitution. It is very important for the nation that the Constitution is maintained for a great future. The way BJP tried to change the Constitution is stopped by the people of India…We are holding the Constitution before going to the Parliament for swearing-in. We are sending a message that Constitution is important…”

On the Pro-tem Speaker issue, “…This is nothing against any individual…You have a senior-most member coming from grassroots level, an 8-term member (K Suresh). What was the criteria for him not being made a Pro-tem Speaker? This is also a clear show of BJP’s mindset…”

24 Jun 2024, 10:15

‘There will be a positive beginning’, says Congress MP Hussain

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain says, “There will be a positive beginning. Many new MPs have come. We have called all our MPs to the CPP office so that we can instruct them about parliamentary work. There will be a constructive opposition. We will raise people’s issues and when it comes to the country, we will cooperate in that too…”

24 Jun 2024, 09:03

The Parliament building is all set to host the first Session of the 18th Lok Sabha today.

VIDEO | The Parliament building is all set to host the first Session of the 18th Lok Sabha today. Morning visuals. pic.twitter.com/lkRtjycP4v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 08:52

Visuals from Parliament’s Makar Dwar

Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today.

#WATCH | Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today. Visuals from Parliament’s Makar Dwar pic.twitter.com/o1MlCNor29 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

24 Jun 2024, 08:47

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves for first session today | Watch

Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today. pic.twitter.com/WpbGmMKaRx — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

