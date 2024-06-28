Petrol Diesel Price: Maharastra Government Gives A Gift To Common People, Reduces Price Of Petrol & Diesel

Maharashtra has slashed the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai giving a slight respite to the commoners. In a latest update, the prices of petrol has been lowered by by Rs 2 per litre.

On the other hand, the prices of diesel has been reduced by 65 paise per litre for petrol. The official announcement was made by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while presenting the state Budget on Friday, June 28.

Speaking on the same, Pawar stated, “Tax on diesel is being decreased from 24% to 21 % for Mumbai region, effectively 2 rupees per litre less prices of diesel.”

He added, “In Mumbai region, tax on Petrol being decreased from 26% to 25% which will effectively decrease rates of petrol by 65 Paise per litre.”

Diesel and petrol will now be cheaper in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane region of Maharashtra.

MUST READ: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Has Been Granted Bail by State High Court in Money Laundering Case

Along with the provision presented in the State Budget, 44 lakh farmers would have their electricity costs waived, while impoverished families will receive three free LPG cylinders annually.

Show Full Article