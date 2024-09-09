Following Abu Dhabi crown prince visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday.

According to MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, The discussions aimed to cover the full spectrum of India-UAE relations.

Attendees of the meeting included Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; and other officials.

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said “A warm welcome for a close friend. PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. Discussions on entire spectrum of India – UAE bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead.”

A warm welcome for a close friend. PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. Discussions on entire spectrum of 🇮🇳-🇦🇪 bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead. pic.twitter.com/eYvS8Z2BzH — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2024

Earlier, prior to the meeting, PM Modi and Sheikh Khaled exchanged warm greetings, including a hug and handshake, before proceeding with their discussions. Sheikh Khaled arrived in New Delhi on September 8 for his first official visit to India. Union Minister Piyush Goyal greeted him upon arrival, and he received a ceremonial welcome.

(With Inputs From ANI)