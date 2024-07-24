Air India Express Launches New International Route: Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi

Air India Express has introduced its inaugural international flight connecting Bengaluru with Abu Dhabi. This new service marks a significant expansion in the airline’s global network and will operate four times a week—Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The flight departs from Bengaluru at 3:25 PM and lands in Abu Dhabi at 6:00 PM. On return, the service leaves Abu Dhabi at 6:55 PM and arrives back in Bengaluru at 12:40 AM the following day.

With this new route, Air India Express now offers direct flights from Bengaluru to 27 destinations across India and internationally. The airline’s network includes key cities such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, travelers from cities like Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam can now conveniently connect to Abu Dhabi via Bengaluru.

Air India Express also operates direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with cities in India including Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. This new service strengthens its connectivity with Abu Dhabi, enhancing travel options for passengers across 17 Indian cities.

