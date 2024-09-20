PM Modi Distributes Certificates & Loans To PM Vishwakarma Beneficiaries, Remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections and to celebrate one year of PM Vishwakarma policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently distributed loans and certificates to beneficiaries of the scheme at Maharashtra's Wardha on Friday.

During this event, Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present during the event.

PM Modi Remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Meanwhile, while emphasising PM Vishwakarma Yojana, bring a new energy to developed India resolution, PM Modi while addressing the crowd remembered Mahatma Gandhi and said

“On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability. This celebration of the completion of one year of Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions of developed India. I congratulate all the people associated with Vishwakarma Yojana, all the beneficiaries across the country on this occasion.”

Further, he also vowed, that India is now working towards its goal of establishing textile industry at the top of global market.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati.

At the same event, he launched two initiatives from the Government of Maharashtra: the “Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center” scheme and the “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.”