PM Modi Hails Sachin Khilari For Securing Silver At 2024 Paris Paralympics

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday for winning the silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the Paris Paralympics.

Taking to X, he said ”Congratulations to Sachin Khilari for his remarkable achievement at the #Paralympics2024! His silver medal in the Men’s Shotput F46 event showcases incredible strength and determination. India is proud of him.”

Also Read: PM Modi Lands In Singapore For Two-Day Visit

Meanwhile at ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, Khilari achieved a 16.32-meter throw, which was the best in the region. However, he narrowly missed the gold medal by 0.6 meters.

Canada’s Greg Stewart won the gold medal with a throw of 16.38 meters, which was also his season-best performance. Croatia’s Luka Bakovic claimed the bronze with a throw of 16.27 meters.

Earlier, Sachin Khilari won the gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and topped the 2023 and 2024 World Para Athletics Championships.

Must Read: Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, Singapore’s CapitaLand Plans To Double Investments In India

(With Inputs From ANI)

