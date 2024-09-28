PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party during a rally in Hisar, Haryana, labeling it as “the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country.” This statement is part of Modi’s ongoing efforts to position the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a more stable and trustworthy alternative in Indian politics.

Modi pointed to the political situation in Himachal Pradesh as a cautionary tale, suggesting that the Congress party’s governance there exemplifies its failures. He remarked, “You can see the condition of Himachal Pradesh in the neighbourhood,” highlighting the discontent among voters who feel betrayed by the party’s unfulfilled promises made during the election campaign.

In recent months, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant unrest, with citizens questioning Congress about its pre-election assurances. Modi claimed that instead of addressing the electorate’s concerns, Congress is deflecting blame, asking citizens, “Who are you?” This, he argues, reflects a lack of accountability that is characteristic of the party.

#WATCH | Hisar, Haryana: PM Narendra Modi says, “Congress is the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country. You can see the condition of Himachal Pradesh in the neighbourhood. They lied to the people of Himachal Pradesh during elections and now after forming the… pic.twitter.com/rsl5drC5An — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

The Question of Stability

A central theme in Modi’s address was the concept of stability. He stated, “There can never be stability where Congress is,” implying that the party’s internal discord and inability to unite its leadership contribute to political instability. By questioning Congress’s capability to maintain unity among its leaders, Modi raised doubts about its effectiveness in governance.

Modi’s Vision for Governance

In contrast to Congress, Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to stable and decisive governance. He emphasized the importance of unity within the party to ensure effective leadership and policy implementation. This sentiment resonates with many voters who prioritize consistent governance and reliable leadership.

Public Reaction

The response to Modi’s statements has been mixed. While his supporters praise his bold assertions, critics argue that the BJP also faces challenges, especially regarding its performance in states where it governs. The political landscape in India is increasingly polarized, and both major parties are under scrutiny for their governance records.

As the political climate heats up ahead of upcoming elections, PM Modi’s critique of Congress serves as a strategic maneuver to rally support for the BJP. By focusing on stability, accountability, and the failures of the opposition, Modi aims to strengthen the BJP’s position in Haryana and beyond. The effectiveness of this strategy will ultimately depend on voter sentiment and the performance of both parties in the months leading up to the elections.