Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’

At a Hisar rally, PM Modi called Congress "deceitful and dishonest," highlighting its failures in Himachal Pradesh as proof of instability.

PM Modi Slams Oppn, Says ‘Cong Is Most Deceitful And Dishonest’

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party during a rally in Hisar, Haryana, labeling it as “the most deceitful and dishonest party in the country.” This statement is part of Modi’s ongoing efforts to position the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a more stable and trustworthy alternative in Indian politics.

Modi pointed to the political situation in Himachal Pradesh as a cautionary tale, suggesting that the Congress party’s governance there exemplifies its failures. He remarked, “You can see the condition of Himachal Pradesh in the neighbourhood,” highlighting the discontent among voters who feel betrayed by the party’s unfulfilled promises made during the election campaign.

In recent months, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant unrest, with citizens questioning Congress about its pre-election assurances. Modi claimed that instead of addressing the electorate’s concerns, Congress is deflecting blame, asking citizens, “Who are you?” This, he argues, reflects a lack of accountability that is characteristic of the party.

The Question of Stability

A central theme in Modi’s address was the concept of stability. He stated, “There can never be stability where Congress is,” implying that the party’s internal discord and inability to unite its leadership contribute to political instability. By questioning Congress’s capability to maintain unity among its leaders, Modi raised doubts about its effectiveness in governance.

MUST READ: PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strike At Jammu Rally, Slams Congress

Modi’s Vision for Governance

In contrast to Congress, Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to stable and decisive governance. He emphasized the importance of unity within the party to ensure effective leadership and policy implementation. This sentiment resonates with many voters who prioritize consistent governance and reliable leadership.

Public Reaction

The response to Modi’s statements has been mixed. While his supporters praise his bold assertions, critics argue that the BJP also faces challenges, especially regarding its performance in states where it governs. The political landscape in India is increasingly polarized, and both major parties are under scrutiny for their governance records.

As the political climate heats up ahead of upcoming elections, PM Modi’s critique of Congress serves as a strategic maneuver to rally support for the BJP. By focusing on stability, accountability, and the failures of the opposition, Modi aims to strengthen the BJP’s position in Haryana and beyond. The effectiveness of this strategy will ultimately depend on voter sentiment and the performance of both parties in the months leading up to the elections.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Being Controlled By Urban Naxals, Slams Appeasement

Filed under

Congress dishonesty Himachal failures Modi on Congress PM Haryana rally Political stability

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox