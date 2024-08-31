Saturday, August 31, 2024

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

As people & medical community continue to outrage over the murder & rape of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, prime minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need for swift justice in cases of crimes against women, asserting that it would provide greater assurance of their safety.

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

As people & medical community continue to outrage over the murder & rape of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college & hospital, prime minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need for swift justice in cases of crimes against women, asserting that it would provide greater assurance of their safety.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a national conference for district judiciary PM Modi said ‘Today, atrocities against women, safety of children are serious concerns of the society. The faster justice is delivered in cases of atrocities against women, the greater assurance half of the population will have about their safety.’

He further highlighted the need for better coordination within the criminal justice system to ensure quicker justice and pointed out the existence of stringent laws addressing crimes against women.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee has recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment for heinous crimes such as rape and murder.

The leader of the Trinamool Congress also noted that she had previously written to the Prime Minister about this “sensitive issue” but hasn’t gotten any response.

Tags:

kolkata Rape-Murder Case Mamata Bannerjee National Conference for district judiciary PM Modi
addBlock

Recent Post

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

Joe Rogan And Critics Challenge Oprah Winfrey And Michelle Obama Over Perceived Hypocrisy in DNC Speeches

Joe Rogan And Critics Challenge Oprah Winfrey And Michelle Obama Over Perceived Hypocrisy in DNC...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox