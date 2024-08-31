PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

As people & medical community continue to outrage over the murder & rape of 31 year old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, prime minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need for swift justice in cases of crimes against women, asserting that it would provide greater assurance of their safety.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a national conference for district judiciary PM Modi said ‘Today, atrocities against women, safety of children are serious concerns of the society. The faster justice is delivered in cases of atrocities against women, the greater assurance half of the population will have about their safety.’

He further highlighted the need for better coordination within the criminal justice system to ensure quicker justice and pointed out the existence of stringent laws addressing crimes against women.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee has recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment for heinous crimes such as rape and murder.

The leader of the Trinamool Congress also noted that she had previously written to the Prime Minister about this “sensitive issue” but hasn’t gotten any response.