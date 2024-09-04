PM Modi to Attend Exclusive Dinner at Brunei Sultan’s Luxurious Palace During Day 2 of State Visit

On the s.econd day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic state visit to Brunei, marking the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister to the Southeast Asian nation. The visit is part of a two-nation tour that also includes Singapore, highlighting India’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic ties in the region.

Meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the World’s Largest Palace

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the official residence of the Sultan. The palace, registered in the Guinness World Records as the largest in the world, features 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, and 44 staircases constructed from 38 types of marble. The Sultan, who is the second-longest reigning monarch after the late Queen Elizabeth II, boasts an estimated net worth of around $30 billion and was once considered the world’s richest person.

The two leaders have met previously on the sidelines of significant international forums, including the 25th ASEAN Summit in Nay Pyi Taw in 2014 and the 2017 East Asia Summit in Manila. “I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights,” PM Modi stated ahead of their meeting.

Celebrating 40 Years of India-Brunei Diplomatic Ties

The timing of PM Modi’s visit is significant as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties in areas such as defence, trade, investment, energy, space technology, and health.

At 8:50 am IST, PM Modi will engage in comprehensive bilateral discussions with Sultan Bolkiah, focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two nations. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, further solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Brunei.

Banquet at Istana Nurul Iman Palace

Following the bilateral talks, the Sultan will host PM Modi for a formal banquet lunch at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. This gesture underscores the importance of the visit and the warm relations between the two nations. After the lunch, PM Modi will depart for Singapore at 11:20 am.

Engagement with the Indian Community in Singapore

Upon his arrival in Singapore, PM Modi is expected to meet with members of the Indian community, demonstrating his continued commitment to engaging with the Indian diaspora worldwide. Later, he will be hosted for dinner by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, where discussions are likely to focus on strengthening economic and strategic partnerships.

Visit to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque: A Cultural Highlight

During his time in Brunei, PM Modi also visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a significant cultural and religious landmark known for its stunning architecture. The mosque, often regarded as one of the most beautiful in the region, is an important symbol of Brunei’s heritage.

Inauguration of the New Chancery of the Indian High Commission

Continuing his focus on enhancing India’s diplomatic presence, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei. The new facility is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering India’s engagement with Brunei across various sectors, including business, education, and cultural exchanges.

Interaction with Local Officials and the Indian Community

PM Modi’s itinerary in Brunei also included interactions with local officials, scholars, and members of the Indian community who gathered in large numbers to welcome him. His visit has been seen as a significant step in reinforcing India’s influence in the region and fostering closer people-to-people connections.

