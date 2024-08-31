PM Modi To Inaugurate Three New Vande Bharat Express Trains Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three new Vande Bharat trains around 12:30 PM today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three new Vande Bharat trains around 12:30 PM today.

According to a government press release, it states that ‘These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region the world-class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three states – Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.’

Also Read: PM Modi To Open National Conference Of District Judiciary At Bharat Mandapam Today

Which Routes Will Be Inaugurated?

The prime minister will inaugurate three Vande Bharat Express trains via video conference. These trains will run on the following routes: Chennai Central to Nagercoil, Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment, and Meerut City to Lucknow.

Further, these new Vande Bharat Express trains will enhance connectivity on these above mentioned routes.

Meanwhile since its introduction, the Railway Ministry highlighted that the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India’s ambition to combine comfort with speed in luxurious rail travel. The train, developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, was first launched on February 15, 2019.

The Ministry further added ”These new Vande Bharat trains will offer passengers world-class travel experiences with advanced features. “The indigenously made Vande Bharat train is equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, 360 degrees rotating chairs, Divyangjan-friendly toilets and integrated Braille signages, among many more”.

Talking about the connectivity, ministry said ”Today, more than 100 Vande Bharat Express train services are operational across the country, extending connectivity to over 280 districts and transforming the travel experience for millions.”

Must Read: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2024: Highlights India’s Adoption Of Fintech