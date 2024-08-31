Saturday, August 31, 2024

PM Modi To Open National Conference Of District Judiciary At Bharat Mandapam Today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi.

PM Modi To Open National Conference Of District Judiciary At Bharat Mandapam Today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi said “Tomorrow, August 31, at around 10 AM, I will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam. The programme will feature the unveiling of a special stamp and coin celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India.”

Also Read: PM Modi At Global Fintech Fest 2024: Highlights India’s Adoption Of Fintech

During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil a commemorative stamp and coin marking 75 years since the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, the two-day conference, organized by the Supreme Court of India, will see participation from over 800 members of the district judiciary from all States and Union Territories.

The session on “Infrastructure and Human Resources” will aim to identify strategies for improving the district judiciary’s infrastructure and workforce.

This conference will include five working sessions, which will be focused on various issues affecting the District Judiciary, including infrastructure, human resources, inclusive courtrooms, judicial security, judicial wellness, caste management, and judicial training.

Must Read: Will PM Modi Attend Pakistan’s SCO Summit Amid Kashmir Dispute, Or Reject The Invitation?

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags:

Bharat Mandapam National Conference Of District Judiciary NewsX PM Modi Supreme Court
addBlock

Recent Post

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Declared ‘Tankhaiya’ By Akal Takht

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Declared ‘Tankhaiya’ By Akal Takht

Jantar Mantar Protest: Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Jantar Mantar Protest: Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Central Government Increases State Allocations To Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore

Central Government Increases State Allocations To Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore

Varanasi District Court To Address Gyanvapi Complex Cases And ASI Survey

Varanasi District Court To Address Gyanvapi Complex Cases And ASI Survey

Andhra Pradesh: Five Workers Hospitalized After Chemical Powder Bag Breaks

Andhra Pradesh: Five Workers Hospitalized After Chemical Powder Bag Breaks

Meenu Malhotra Becomes UK’s First Honorary Consul Of Newcastle

Meenu Malhotra Becomes UK’s First Honorary Consul Of Newcastle

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To PM Modi’s Apology Over Shivaji Statue Collapse

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To PM Modi’s Apology Over Shivaji Statue Collapse

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox