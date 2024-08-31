PM Modi To Open National Conference Of District Judiciary At Bharat Mandapam Today

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi said “Tomorrow, August 31, at around 10 AM, I will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam. The programme will feature the unveiling of a special stamp and coin celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India.”

Tomorrow, 31st August, at around 10 AM, I will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam. During the programme, a special stamp and coin marking 75 years of the Supreme Court of India will also be unveiled. https://t.co/To16xuY2WJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2024

During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil a commemorative stamp and coin marking 75 years since the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, the two-day conference, organized by the Supreme Court of India, will see participation from over 800 members of the district judiciary from all States and Union Territories.

The session on “Infrastructure and Human Resources” will aim to identify strategies for improving the district judiciary’s infrastructure and workforce.

This conference will include five working sessions, which will be focused on various issues affecting the District Judiciary, including infrastructure, human resources, inclusive courtrooms, judicial security, judicial wellness, caste management, and judicial training.

(With Inputs From ANI)