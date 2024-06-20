PM Modi To Launch and Lay Foundation Stone for Major Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1500 Crore In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 84 significant developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. These projects collectively hold an investment value exceeding Rs 1500 crore.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the projects slated for inauguration encompass a wide range of sectors, including road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and higher education infrastructure.

In a bid to further enhance the region’s development, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several key projects. These include the enhancement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, the establishment of Industrial Estates, and the construction of six new Government Degree Colleges.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, valued at Rs 1,800 crore. This initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity and allied sectors across 90 Blocks in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, impacting 300,000 households and benefiting 1.5 million individuals.

During his visit, PM Modi will also participate in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. This event underscores the region’s progress and serves as an inspiration for young achievers. The Prime Minister will inspect various stalls and engage with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, PM Modi will distribute appointment letters to over 2,000 individuals newly appointed to government positions. This initiative is part of the broader effort to empower youth and strengthen the region’s infrastructure.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit, a comprehensive multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place across the Union Territory. “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, a high-alert security arrangement has been made here,” stated IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi.

In addition, Srinagar police have designated the city as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for drone and quadcopter operations. Unauthorized drone activities within this zone will be subject to penalties under the Drone Rules, 2021.

The launch and foundation stone laying of these projects signify a significant step towards the development and empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the government’s commitment to the region’s progress and prosperity.