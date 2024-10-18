Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow BRICS leaders and other invited dignitaries, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering deeper ties among the nations.

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23, 2024, at President Putin’s invitation to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The summit will focus on “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” providing a vital platform for leaders to discuss pressing global issues. Participants will review the progress of various BRICS initiatives and explore potential areas for future collaboration.

During his trip, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow BRICS leaders and other invited dignitaries, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering deeper ties among the nations.

This summit is crucial for promoting dialogue on multilateral strategies to tackle global challenges, underscoring the importance of collective action in achieving sustainable development and security. As India continues to play a significant role within the BRICS framework, the outcomes of this summit are expected to further strengthen relations among member countries and encourage a unified approach to key international issues.

Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics, the summit is set to address critical topics that affect not only BRICS nations but also the wider global community.

MUST READ: Delhi Environment Minister Blasts Opposition On Air Pollution: “BJP Has No Right To Speak

Filed under

BRICS summit India putin russia
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

London Museum Displays Stolen Napoleonic Uniform And Journal Of British Escaper

London Museum Displays Stolen Napoleonic Uniform And Journal Of British Escaper

Entertainment

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On Tamil Cinema

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox