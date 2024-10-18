PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow BRICS leaders and other invited dignitaries, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering deeper ties among the nations.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23, 2024, at President Putin’s invitation to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The summit will focus on “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” providing a vital platform for leaders to discuss pressing global issues. Participants will review the progress of various BRICS initiatives and explore potential areas for future collaboration.

During his trip, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow BRICS leaders and other invited dignitaries, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering deeper ties among the nations.

This summit is crucial for promoting dialogue on multilateral strategies to tackle global challenges, underscoring the importance of collective action in achieving sustainable development and security. As India continues to play a significant role within the BRICS framework, the outcomes of this summit are expected to further strengthen relations among member countries and encourage a unified approach to key international issues.

Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics, the summit is set to address critical topics that affect not only BRICS nations but also the wider global community.

