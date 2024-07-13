PM Modi Unveils Mumbai's Future: Launches Projects Worth Rs 29,400 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and initiated various projects totaling more than Rs 29,400 crores during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday. He was honored by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. This visit marks Modi’s first to Mumbai since being sworn in for his third consecutive term on June 9, following the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Transforming Mumbai’s Connectivity: GMLR Takes Shape

Among the projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the tunnel work of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, valued at over Rs 6,300 crore. The GMLR aims to connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, spanning approximately 6.65 kilometers. It will offer direct connectivity from the Western suburbs to the proposed new airport at Navi Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Enhancing Rail Infrastructure

Additionally, Modi inaugurated the Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Kalyan Yard’s remodelling will enhance its capacity to handle more trains, segregating long-distance and suburban traffic for improved operational efficiency.

The Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal, spread over 32,600 sq m, will generate employment opportunities and serve as an additional terminal for handling commodities like cement.

Empowering Youth: Launch of Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana

The Prime Minister also dedicated new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and extended Platforms No. 10 and 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station. The extended facilities will accommodate longer trains, increase passenger capacity per train, and enhance the stations’ capability to manage higher traffic volumes.

Further reinforcing his commitment to youth empowerment, PM Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, a Rs 5,600 crore internship program. Designed for youth aged 18 to 30 years, this initiative aims to reduce unemployment by providing skill development and industry exposure opportunities.

