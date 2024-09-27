‘POK Will Become A Part Of Kashmir’: CM Yogi In A Rally In Ramgarh, J&K

Addressing a rally in Ramgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday posed a direct question to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He asked whether Gandhi supports the National Conference’s (NC) stance on reinstating Article 370, Article 35A, and a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Does Rahul Gandhi stand with the National Conference in their demand to bring back Article 370 and Article 35A? Is he willing to push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?” CM Yogi said, as he criticized any move to reinstate provisions that were revoked by the Modi government in 2019. He went on to accuse Congress of supporting separatism, referencing potential talks with Pakistan as a threat to the future of the region’s youth.

Amit Shah Counters Rahul Gandhi on Presidential Rule in J&K

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Kathua, responded to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks about “outsiders” governing Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi’s comments were seen as a criticism of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration. Shah took this opportunity to remind the public of Congress’ historical use of Presidential rule in the region.

“Rahul Gandhi claims outsiders are ruling Jammu and Kashmir. But let me remind you, the Congress party is the one that imposed President’s rule here the most times in history,” Shah remarked. He highlighted the increased voter turnout in the ongoing assembly elections, attributing it to the reduced threat of terrorism. “Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a record 55% turnout due to the decline of terrorism,” he said, taking a dig at the days when leaders like NC’s Farooq Abdullah would win elections with minimal votes.

Democracy Strengthened Under PM Modi, Claims Shah

Amit Shah emphasized that the end of dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has empowered the local population. “For decades, the Congress, NC, and PDP promoted nepotism. But now, because of Modi Ji’s efforts, the youth of J&K are actively participating in shaping the region’s future,” he added, referring to the strengthened Panchayat system and decision-making powers now in the hands of elected village representatives.

Shah further warned that a victory for Congress or NC in the ongoing elections would be celebrated in Pakistan. “If BJP candidates win, there will be celebrations across India. If Congress or NC wins, Pakistan will celebrate. Do we want that?” he asked the crowd.

Reservations and the BJP’s Commitment

In a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, Shah vowed that the BJP would not allow Congress to end reservations if it came to power. “Rahul Baba has said they will end reservations when they come to power. No matter what his intentions are, we will not allow it,” he said, reaffirming BJP’s stance on protecting reservations.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held in three phases. The second phase of voting took place on September 25, with the third and final phase set for October 1. Counting of votes will follow on October 8, marking the region’s first elections in nearly a decade.