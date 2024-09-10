Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

The derailment of the Kalindi Express may be linked to the ISIS-Khorasan module, according to emerging details.

The derailment of the Kalindi Express may be linked to the ISIS-Khorasan module, according to emerging details. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) might soon take over the investigation, with sources indicating that the case could be formally handed over from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the compartment of the Kalindi Express containing petrol and explosives is connected to a shop in Chhibramau, Kannauj. This suggests a potential lone-wolf attack on the railway system.

Sources within the investigation agency have noted that the same terrorist module was involved in placing a time bomb on a passenger train at Bhopal railway station in 2017, resulting in injuries to several passengers. During the probe into this attack, connections were found linking the incident to suspects involved in a railway accident in Motihari, Bihar. Additionally, the name of Shamsul Huda, a Nepalese businessman operating in Dubai, has surfaced in the ongoing investigation.

More details awaited.

