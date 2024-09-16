Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

In an exclusive conversation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign from his position in two days.

This dramatic decision, made shortly after his release on bail, is aimed at allowing the people of Delhi to decide his political future. Kejriwal’s resignation will trigger an early Assembly election in the national capital.

Kejriwal’s Statement on Resignation

During the conversation, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to transparency and public judgment. “I am going to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, and I will not sit in the Chief Minister’s chair until the public delivers its verdict on whether Kejriwal is honest,” he stated. This bold move is a significant moment in Delhi’s political landscape as it opens the door for a new leader to step in temporarily.

Call for Early Assembly Elections

Kejriwal’s resignation sets the stage for an early Assembly election in Delhi. He expressed confidence in the democratic process, stating that it would provide an opportunity for the citizens to evaluate his integrity and the effectiveness of his governance. A meeting with all AAP MLAs will be convened to select an interim Chief Minister until the elections are conducted.

MUST READ: Bank Closures for Eid-E-Milad on September 16: What You Need to Know

Priyanka Kakkar Defends Kejriwal’s Legacy

In her discussion with Kejriwal, Priyanka Kakkar defended his record and vision. She highlighted that Kejriwal has “dedicated his life” to public service and has earned “people’s love and respect.” According to Kakkar, the Chief Minister’s administration has successfully provided free electricity to the public, a feat she attributes to the honesty of the government.

Criticism of BJP’s Tactics

Kakkar also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to tarnish Kejriwal’s image. She accused the BJP of engaging in “negative politics” and suggested that their actions were aimed at undermining the positive achievements of Kejriwal’s government. “BJP is always up to negative politics,” Kakkar said, indicating a strong defense of Kejriwal’s tenure and policies.

Next Steps for AAP

With Kejriwal’s impending resignation, the AAP will need to navigate the transition period and prepare for the upcoming elections. The selection of a new interim leader and the strategy for the electoral campaign will be crucial in determining the party’s future trajectory and maintaining its influence in Delhi’s political sphere.

This development marks a pivotal moment for both Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, as they brace for the electoral challenge and seek to reaffirm their commitment to the people of Delhi.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Defies Weather Challenges, Makes Historic Road Journey to Steel City