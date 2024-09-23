Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Discovered On Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Probe Launched

Averting another potential train derailment, authorities recovered nine iron rods from the Bathinda-Delhi railway track in Punjab on Sunday.

As a result, it prompted the Government Railway Police (GRP) to register a case against unidentified individuals.

Currently, an investigation is underway, as this incident follows a troubling pattern of similar occurrences where various objects, including cylinders, have been found on railway tracks.

Iron rods were recovered from the Bathinda-Delhi railway track in Bathinda yesterday. 9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being conducted.

Earlier on September 20, the loco pilot of the Doon Express averted a potential disaster after spotting horizontally placed iron rods on the tracks in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, the pilot applied the brakes abruptly, raising suspicions that this incident may have been an attempt at sabotage.

Notably, the day before, on September 19, a six-meter-long iron rod was discovered on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. Luckily, the loco pilot was able to stop the train in time.

After the track was cleared and inspected, the journey resumed. Later, thee Indian Railways filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the GRP Police Station against unknown individuals under sections of the Railways Act of 1989.