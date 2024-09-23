Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Punjab: Nine Iron Rods Discovered On Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track, Probe Launched

As a result, it prompted the Government Railway Police (GRP) to register a case against unidentified individuals.

Currently, an investigation is underway, as this incident follows a troubling pattern of similar occurrences where various objects, including cylinders, have been found on railway tracks.

Earlier on September 20, the loco pilot of the Doon Express averted a potential disaster after spotting horizontally placed iron rods on the tracks in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, the pilot applied the brakes abruptly, raising suspicions that this incident may have been an attempt at sabotage.

Notably, the day before, on September 19, a six-meter-long iron rod was discovered on the railway tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. Luckily, the loco pilot was able to stop the train in time.

After the track was cleared and inspected, the journey resumed. Later, thee Indian Railways filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the GRP Police Station against unknown individuals under sections of the Railways Act of 1989.

