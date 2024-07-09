Rahul Gandhi Express Grief Over Soldiers Death In Kathua: Solution To Relentless Terror Attacks Will Come From…

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief on the killing of five soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the solution to these attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. “The news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. While paying my emotional tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.

These cowardly attacks on our army are highly condemnable. The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers,” he said.

“The solution to the relentless terror attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises. We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief,” he added.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the terrorists’ attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua district. In a post on X, Azad pointed out that the rise in terrorism in the Jammu province is deeply concerning.

“Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the ambush on an army vehicle by terrorists in Kathua, resulting in the tragic loss of four jawans and injuries to six others. The rise in terrorism in Jammu province is deeply concerning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. The government must act decisively to tackle terrorism and ensure public safety!” he said.

Five Army soldiers were killed and some others were injured in a terrorist attack in the Machedi area of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, July 8.

