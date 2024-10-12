Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Railway Commissioner's Visit To Kavaraipettai Accident Site

The Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, visited the site of the train accident that occurred on October 11 in Kavaraipettai, Tamil Nadu.

Railway Commissioner’s Visit To Kavaraipettai Accident Site

The Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, visited the site of the train accident that occurred on October 11 in Kavaraipettai, Tamil Nadu. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after colliding with a stationary goods train, prompting immediate attention from safety officials.

Initial Investigations Underway

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Commissioner Chowdhary stated, “I came here to investigate. I need to check the site, take statements from various individuals, and then reach a conclusion. The inquiry will start next week.” He emphasized the importance of thorough investigation before drawing any conclusions.

Restoration Efforts Progressing

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh reported that restoration efforts are expected to be completed by tonight. He noted, “Despite this serious incident, we are fortunate not to have any casualties. While a few passengers suffered minor fractures, they are receiving treatment and will be discharged from the hospital by evening.” Singh confirmed that safety measures are being prioritized to ensure the well-being of all affected.

MUST READ: Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Passenger Care and Transportation

Passengers of Train No. 12578, which was involved in the accident, were safely transported to Ponneri and Chennai Central by two EMU Specials early in the morning following the incident. At Chennai Central, railway doctors conducted medical checkups, after which passengers were provided with food and water. They were then boarded onto a Passenger Special train towards Darbhanga, departing from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 4:45 AM.

High-Level Enquiry Ordered

In light of the accident, a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the railway authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the derailment. Due to the incident, several trains have been rescheduled and diverted to minimize disruptions to rail services.

As investigations continue, the railway authorities remain focused on restoring normal operations while ensuring the safety of all passengers. This incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures in the railway sector to prevent future accidents and ensure the well-being of travelers.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Oppn, Labels Cong As ‘Parasite Party’

