Ratan Tata Once Casually Hung Out With Guns ‘N’ Roses Guitarist Slash And Proved Why He Was The Coolest

Tata Motors, a part of the Tata conglomerate, acquired the British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in 2008. Ratan Tata, known for his love of dogs and his skills as a pilot, even flew an F-16 Falcon in 2007.

In a heartbreaking development, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 10, 2024. Known for his generosity and compassion, Tata leaves behind a remarkable legacy and countless cherished memories.

One such memorable moment was when he was photographed with Saul Hudson, famously known as Slash, the legendary guitarist of Guns N’ Roses.

Ratan Tata, recalling this encounter, shared a story on Friday about meeting Slash during a visit to a Jaguar dealership in California as part of his retail outlet tours.

The iconic guitarist happened to be at the same dealership to pick up his new Jaguar luxury car. Tata posted a photo of the two of them together, writing, “The day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash.”

For the unversed, Slash left Guns N’ Roses in 1996 but returned to the band in 2016.

