Ratan Tata’s Funeral: Mortal Remains at Mumbai NCPA, Cremation in Worli

According to a statement released by Tata Trust, the mortal remains will commence their final journey at 4 PM.

The mortal remains of the iconic industrialist Ratan Tata will be made available for public viewing at Mumbai’s NCPA Lawns, allowing the masses to pay their last respects to this legendary figure. The public will have access starting at 10:30 AM today at the NCPA, located in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital, was 86 years old.

Final Journey Scheduled for 4 PM

According to a statement released by Tata Trust, the mortal remains will commence their final journey at 4 PM. The statement provided essential details for the public: “We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3, and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 PM, the mortal remains will embark on their final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr. E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.”

Government Representatives Pay Their Respects

Home Minister Amit Shah will represent the Government of India at the funeral, likely visiting to pay his respects at 1 PM today. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has confirmed that Tata’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

The Chief Minister’s Office has announced a one-day mourning period following Tata’s death, declaring that no state celebrations will take place today. “All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment program of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata’s funeral will be conducted with all state honors,” the CMO Maharashtra stated.

Tributes from Leaders and Admirers

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, referring to Ratan Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.” He emphasized Tata’s unique ability to dream big and his commitment to giving back to society.

Modi highlighted Tata’s advocacy for various causes, stating, “He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.” Reflecting on their interactions, Modi recalled, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Philanthropy

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group as chairman from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. After stepping down, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, solidifying his legacy as a leader committed to excellence and philanthropy.

As the nation mourns the loss of this extraordinary figure, Ratan Tata’s contributions to business and society will be remembered as a guiding light for future generations.