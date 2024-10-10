Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ratan Tata’s Funeral: Mortal Remains at Mumbai NCPA, Cremation in Worli

According to a statement released by Tata Trust, the mortal remains will commence their final journey at 4 PM.

Advertisement
Ratan Tata’s Funeral: Mortal Remains at Mumbai NCPA, Cremation in Worli

The mortal remains of the iconic industrialist Ratan Tata will be made available for public viewing at Mumbai’s NCPA Lawns, allowing the masses to pay their last respects to this legendary figure. The public will have access starting at 10:30 AM today at the NCPA, located in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital, was 86 years old.

Final Journey Scheduled for 4 PM

According to a statement released by Tata Trust, the mortal remains will commence their final journey at 4 PM. The statement provided essential details for the public: “We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3, and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 PM, the mortal remains will embark on their final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr. E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.”

Government Representatives Pay Their Respects

Home Minister Amit Shah will represent the Government of India at the funeral, likely visiting to pay his respects at 1 PM today. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has confirmed that Tata’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

The Chief Minister’s Office has announced a one-day mourning period following Tata’s death, declaring that no state celebrations will take place today. “All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment program of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata’s funeral will be conducted with all state honors,” the CMO Maharashtra stated.

Tributes from Leaders and Admirers

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, referring to Ratan Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.” He emphasized Tata’s unique ability to dream big and his commitment to giving back to society.

Modi highlighted Tata’s advocacy for various causes, stating, “He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.” Reflecting on their interactions, Modi recalled, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Philanthropy

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group as chairman from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. After stepping down, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, solidifying his legacy as a leader committed to excellence and philanthropy.

As the nation mourns the loss of this extraordinary figure, Ratan Tata’s contributions to business and society will be remembered as a guiding light for future generations.

Also read: Ratan Tata’s Financial Legacy: A Look At the Wealth Of A Visionary

Filed under

RATAN TATA Ratan Tata Death Live Updates Ratan Tata Death News ratan tata news

Also Read

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of National Conference Legislature Party in J&K

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox