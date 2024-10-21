Release Of Remaining 20 Nationals In Focus; 85 Indians Freed From Russian Army

Eighty-five Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian military, while authorities are actively working to secure the release of an additional 20 citizens.

A total of 85 Indian nationals who were recruited by the Russian military have been discharged, while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of an additional 20 individuals. This information was disclosed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press briefing on Monday. The situation has gained urgency due to the unfortunate deaths of at least nine Indians on the front lines of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The release of these remaining Indian citizens is expected to be a significant topic of discussion during an upcoming meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday. Sources familiar with the discussions noted that these talks would likely focus on ensuring the safe repatriation of those still serving in the Russian armed forces.

Engagement With Russian Authorities

Misri emphasized that India is maintaining close communication with Russian officials, particularly within the foreign and defense ministries, regarding the issue of Indian nationals who were contracted to serve in the Russian military, whether legally or otherwise.

He stated, “Our understanding, at the present moment, is that about 85 people have returned from Russia. Unfortunately, we’ve also had the return of some mortal remains of people who lost their lives during the conflict.” Misri confirmed that approximately 20 individuals are still enlisted in the Russian Army and that Indian authorities are pressing for their swift discharge.

Recruitment Halted

In August, the Russian embassy in New Delhi announced that recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian military had been halted as of April. The embassy clarified that efforts are being made to facilitate the early discharge of those Indians who “voluntarily contracted for military service.” The Indian government has indicated that many of these individuals were misled or deceived by unscrupulous recruitment agents.

In response to the situation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has initiated a criminal investigation against 19 individuals and entities linked to the recruitment of Indians for military service. Several arrests have been made as part of this ongoing inquiry.

