Wednesday, September 11, 2024

RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Uncovers Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Hidden Assets, Including Kolkata and Murshidabad Properties

ED recently conducted extensive search operations at the residence of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College.

RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Uncovers Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Hidden Assets, Including Kolkata and Murshidabad Properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted extensive search operations at the residence of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as at the homes of his close relatives and associates. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds involving Dr. Ghosh. The search uncovered various incriminating documents that have shed light on the scale of financial irregularities linked to Ghosh and his family.

ED’s Findings: Seizure of Incriminating Documents

Following the search operations, the ED shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), informing the public that they had seized a range of incriminating documents during the raids. The materials included property papers and other documents that point to substantial assets accumulated by Dr. Ghosh and his wife, Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh. The seized items are believed to be crucial evidence in the investigation into the couple’s questionable financial dealings.

Also read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

Undeclared Properties and Wealth Accumulation

According to reports from the Indian Express, citing an official ED press release, Dr. Sandip Ghosh and his wife own an impressive portfolio of properties that includes three flats and two houses in Kolkata, an additional flat in Murshidabad, and a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas. The extensive property holdings have raised suspicions, given their connection to the alleged financial misappropriation case that is currently under scrutiny.

Properties Acquired Without Proper Approvals

The ED’s press statement released on Tuesday night detailed the discoveries made during the September 6 raids. Among the most concerning revelations was that several properties acquired by Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh were found to lack the necessary approvals from the state government. This lack of compliance with regulatory requirements further implicates the Ghosh family in potential legal violations, adding another layer to the already complex investigation.

Judicial Custody Extended for Dr. Sandip Ghosh

As the investigation deepens, the special CBI court has taken decisive action, remanding Dr. Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody until September 23. This decision came in response to the ongoing inquiry into his involvement in financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court’s ruling underscores the seriousness of the allegations against Ghosh, as authorities work to piece together the full extent of his financial misconduct.

Also read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee’s Talks Proposal, To Continue With Protests

Tags:

Dr. Sandip Ghosh Enforcement Directorate (ED) former principal Hidden Assets RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Recent Post

Kamala Harris-Donald Trump US Presidential Debate: Key Takeaways From The Debate

Kamala Harris-Donald Trump US Presidential Debate: Key Takeaways From The Debate

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox