RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe: ED Uncovers Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh’s Hidden Assets, Including Kolkata and Murshidabad Properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted extensive search operations at the residence of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as at the homes of his close relatives and associates. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds involving Dr. Ghosh. The search uncovered various incriminating documents that have shed light on the scale of financial irregularities linked to Ghosh and his family.

ED’s Findings: Seizure of Incriminating Documents

Following the search operations, the ED shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), informing the public that they had seized a range of incriminating documents during the raids. The materials included property papers and other documents that point to substantial assets accumulated by Dr. Ghosh and his wife, Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh. The seized items are believed to be crucial evidence in the investigation into the couple’s questionable financial dealings.

ED, Kolkata conducted search operations on 06.09.2024at 07 premises including the residence of Dr.Sandip Ghosh, his close relatives and associates in connection with misappropriation of funds by Ex- Principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and others in money laundering… — ED (@dir_ed) September 10, 2024

Undeclared Properties and Wealth Accumulation

According to reports from the Indian Express, citing an official ED press release, Dr. Sandip Ghosh and his wife own an impressive portfolio of properties that includes three flats and two houses in Kolkata, an additional flat in Murshidabad, and a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas. The extensive property holdings have raised suspicions, given their connection to the alleged financial misappropriation case that is currently under scrutiny.

Properties Acquired Without Proper Approvals

The ED’s press statement released on Tuesday night detailed the discoveries made during the September 6 raids. Among the most concerning revelations was that several properties acquired by Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh were found to lack the necessary approvals from the state government. This lack of compliance with regulatory requirements further implicates the Ghosh family in potential legal violations, adding another layer to the already complex investigation.

Judicial Custody Extended for Dr. Sandip Ghosh

As the investigation deepens, the special CBI court has taken decisive action, remanding Dr. Sandip Ghosh to judicial custody until September 23. This decision came in response to the ongoing inquiry into his involvement in financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court’s ruling underscores the seriousness of the allegations against Ghosh, as authorities work to piece together the full extent of his financial misconduct.