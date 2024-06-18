Russia-Ukraine War: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Trafficking Indians to Russia for War Roles

A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Michael Elangovan Anthony, a Mumbai resident, accused of trafficking Indian citizens to Russia to serve in combat roles against Ukraine. The court, presided over by Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal, highlighted the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk of evidence tampering if Anthony were released on bail.

Anthony, who has been in custody since his arrest on April 26, professed his innocence, claiming he was a victim of the trafficking racket and falsely implicated. Despite his claims, Judge Agrawal highlighted the gravity of the allegations, stating, “The allegations against the accused are grave and serious in nature. Enlarging the applicant on bail at this stage will hamper further investigation of the case. There is also a possibility that he may try to destroy the evidence which are yet to be obtained by the IO (investigating officer). The applicant may also assist the other accused persons in continuing to evade the process of law.”

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anthony and his associates deceived Indian nationals into believing they were being recruited for legitimate employment opportunities in the Russian army as security guards and helpers. Instead, the victims were forced into combat roles and given Russian military uniforms and badges. The CBI’s investigation revealed that these individuals were deployed in active war zones against their will, putting their lives in severe jeopardy. Several of the trafficked individuals sustained serious injuries.

Further, the CBI alleged that the racket also targeted Indian students with promises of admission to dubious private universities in Russia. The students were enticed with offers of discounted visa extensions and fee structures, only to be abandoned at the mercy of visa agents and college authorities upon their arrival. Their passports were confiscated by the agents, rendering them vulnerable and stranded in a foreign land.

The court’s decision to deny bail was significantly influenced by the potential for Anthony to obstruct the ongoing investigation. The judge emphasized the need to prevent any interference with the collection of further evidence and to avoid any assistance to other accused individuals still evading the law.

