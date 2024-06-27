SBI Mains Clerk 2024 Update: Result Date, Time, Scorecard on SBI's Official Website – https://sbi.co.in/web/careers

State Bank of India is soon to release Clerk Mains result 2024. Though by now it should have been released , but the results are delayed.

SBI clerk mains result 2024 release date and time has not been announced yet. According to the sources the reason of delay is Lok Sabha elections.

You can find the results for SBI clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 state-wise and category wise along with SBI clerk mains score card 2024 on SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8773 vacant posts.

What is the Cut-off?

SBI Clerk Cut-off is the minimum marks a candidates needs to score to qualify the exam.

How is Cut-off marks table prepared?

It is prepared on the basis of factors including number of vacancies, number of candidates who appeared in each category, and the difficulty level of exam. SBI clerk Mains exam was conducted betwee February 25 and March 4, 2024.

How to check the Score Card?

1. Tap to SBI’s official website https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.

2. On the homepage, scroll down and look for the “Current Openings” section

3. Click on the link, “MAINS RESULT FOR SBI CLERK EXAM”.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields

5. SBI Clerk Mains result 2024 screen will open up

6. Check your result and download it.

