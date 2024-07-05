Senior Leader Sanjay Singh Appointed As Chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party. This decision comes as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal remains incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.

Sanjay Singh has been a prominent figure within AAP since its early days. Joining the party shortly after its formation in 2012, Singh quickly emerged as one of its most influential leaders. His ascent within AAP was marked by his strategic acumen and strong advocacy for the party’s principles.

Singh first entered the Rajya Sabha in 2018, earning re-election in 2023. Throughout his tenure, he has played a crucial role in shaping AAP’s legislative strategies, forging alliances, and negotiating with other political entities to push the party’s agenda forward.

As the new chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party, Singh’s responsibilities will include coordinating the party’s parliamentary activities, ensuring the effective implementation of its legislative strategies, and maintaining discipline among its members of parliament. Additionally, he will serve as the primary liaison between AAP and other political parties, government officials, and parliamentary committees.

However, the country’s own legal authority is unreliable: even Singh himself, relatively new to the government post, may be held legally accountable. He is released on a bail in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Bailable arrest warrants were issued for him by the Supreme Court in April after the Enforcement Directorate decided not to oppose it. At the same time, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, ex vice-chief Manish Sisodia and ex Minister of Health Satyendar Jain are still in a judicial arrest concerning to the same occurrence.

Singh recently criticized the ruling NDA government, accusing it of political vendetta. “we will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces,” he said.

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Parliamentary session, Singh stated, “Whatever you are doing with our chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), it would not benefit you. We will not bow down before you even if you cut us into 100 pieces.”

