NDA To Conduct Meeting And PM Modi's Response to Motion Of Thanks

NDA partners will convene this morning ahead of the Parliament session, with Prime Minister Modi expected to address the ruling bloc’s MPs for the first time this term.

NDA Meeting Ahead of Parliament Session

Today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are set to meet in the Parliament premises before the scheduled session begins. This meeting holds significant importance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to deliver his first address to the MPs of the ruling bloc in his third term.

Delhi | NDA leaders Giriraj Singh, Milind Deora, Kangana Ranaut and Jayant Chaudhary arrive for NDA parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/eWnafFv0yN — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Following the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP lost its majority, the party now relies on allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) to stay in power. The BJP secured 240 seats, with its allies winning 53. While Modi has addressed NDA MPs previously, he has primarily spoken to BJP MPs during sessions. This meeting is expected to outline the issues the NDA partners will focus on, especially with a strengthened opposition.

PM Modi’s Expected Response to Motion of Thanks

The NDA meeting coincides with discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of Parliament. Prime Minister Modi is likely to respond to these discussions this evening.

Additionally, Health Minister JP Nadda and Commerce and Industry Minister Jitin Prasada, among others, will present documents during the session.

Rahul Gandhi’s Assertive Speech

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, in his debut speech as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, set a combative tone for the new Parliament session. He criticized the NDA government on various issues, including the Agnipath scheme, the NEET controversy, the MSP issue, the unrest in Manipur, and the 2016 demonetization move. Gandhi accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear and spreading violence and hatred against minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session Begins Chaotically

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session started tumultuously on Monday, with the opposition Congress pushing for a discussion on the alleged nursing college scam via an adjournment motion. Amidst the commotion, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar pushed through the scheduled business, promising to consider the adjournment motion on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government was not avoiding the debate, noting that a CBI investigation into the nursing college scam is ongoing under court orders. On May 30, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a reinspection of 169 nursing colleges that were initially cleared by the CBI, following allegations of bribery within the agency. A committee led by a retired High Court judge will review these institutions and report its findings.

The Assembly session is scheduled to continue until July 19.

