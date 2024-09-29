Senthil Balaji, Three Others Take Oath As Ministers In Stalin Cabinet

In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin swore in new ministers on Sunday, including high-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. Recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, Balaji has resumed his previous role as the Minister for Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition, and Excise.

The event was attended by CM Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who has been designated Deputy Chief Minister, and other prominent figures. Three additional DMK legislators—Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur), R Rajendran (Salem-North), and S M Nasar (Avadi)—also took their oaths during the ceremony.

Govi Chezhiaan, aged 58, has been appointed as the Minister for Higher Education, Technical Education, Electronics, Science, and Technology, taking over from K Ponmudy, who is now the Minister for Forests. Chezhiaan, an orator and three-time MLA from Thanjavur, has been an active party member and government whip.

ALSO READ: Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

R Rajendran, 65, known as Salem Rajendran, has been given the Tourism portfolio. A dedicated party worker since his student days, he is a lawyer and a third-term MLA.

S M Nasar, 64, a well-known figure from Avadi, has been assigned as the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. Nasar was previously dropped from the cabinet in May 2023 while serving as the Milk and Dairy Development Minister.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam that occurred during his tenure as transport minister in the previous AIADMK government. Following his arrest, he joined the DMK and was later designated as a minister without portfolio. He was released on bail on September 26, ending his 471 days in custody.

K Ramachandran, who was dropped from the Cabinet on September 28, has been named the chief government whip after previously serving as the tourism minister.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted in Tamil, with officials including Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam in attendance. CM Stalin made changes to the cabinet by dropping three ministers—T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee KS Masthan, and K Ramachandran—and inducting four new members, bringing the total strength of the cabinet to 35.

The event also saw participation from DMK leaders and allies, including Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK.

MUST READ: MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole