Shehbaz Sharif Extends Congratulations To PM Modi For Taking Oath On His Third Consecutive Term

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being sworn in for his third consecutive term. “Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” Sharif posted on X on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu officiated the oath-taking ceremony for Narendra Modi and his team of ministers on Sunday. PM Modi reaffirmed his steadfast dedication to the nation’s progress. The event at Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by leaders from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region.

Earlier in February, PM Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the second time. Sharif, in turn, expressed gratitude for the felicitations. Amidst controversies surrounding the fairness of the general elections in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif took office as the 24th Prime Minister. This followed widespread allegations of electoral malpractice and disruptions in communication services.

Previously, Sharif assumed office in 2022 after Imran Khan’s removal, forming a coalition government with the PML-N and PPP. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, with BJP winning 240 seats independently. In the 543-member lower house of parliament, a minimum of 272 seats constitutes a majority. Notably, PM Modi becomes the second Indian leader to serve three consecutive terms after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

