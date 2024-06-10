Modi 3.0: PM Modi's First Move Affirms Commitment to Farmer Welfare, 17th instalment Of The PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme Authorized

The first decision of the new government underscores its unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant move, signed the first file upon assuming office, marking a dedicated focus on farmer welfare.

The file authorized the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, a vital initiative aimed at supporting farmers across the nation. This latest instalment is set to benefit approximately 9.3 crore farmers and will involve the distribution of around Rs 20,000 crores.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the government’s steadfast dedication to the well-being of farmers, stating, “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare.” He further reiterated the government’s determination to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of farmers and the agriculture sector in the times ahead. As Prime Minister Modi begins his third term, this proactive step serves as a testament to the administration’s prioritization of farmer-centric policies and initiatives.

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi today took charge as the Prime Minister, in New Delhi. After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and… pic.twitter.com/G4ownB0NFh — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

About PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, a government initiative in India, provides farmers with up to ₹6,000 annually as minimum income support. This scheme was announced during the 2019 Interim Union Budget. Under this initiative, ₹6,000 is distributed to all farmers in three installments each year. To date, millions of farmers have benefited from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. The objective of this scheme is to provide income support to farmer families across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme during his 2018-2019 interim budget speech. Initially proposed to benefit 12 crore farmer families, it was later extended to cover all 25 crore farmer families in the country. Benefits Under The Scheme The PM Kisan Yojna offers income support of ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmer families, disbursed in three installments of ₹2,000 each every four months.

Its objective is to assist eligible farmers in meeting their agricultural input expenses, thereby alleviating financial strain and enhancing their economic stability.

By providing a steady income stream, the PM Kisan Yojna contributes to poverty reduction among farmers, enabling them to fulfill their basic necessities and enhance their quality of life.

Moreover, the scheme has the potential to stimulate economic growth by bolstering the purchasing power of farmers, resulting in increased demand for goods and services and benefiting various sectors of the economy. The implementation of the scheme falls under the purview of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Farmers Welfare, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The central government provides the funding for the scheme.

READ MORE: Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, And Other Eminent Personalities Arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan